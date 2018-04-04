Glenmede Trust Co. NA Purchases 36,335 Shares of Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 472,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,335 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 0.11% of Champion International Paper worth $27,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IP. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Champion International Paper by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,268,853 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $246,807,000 after purchasing an additional 162,992 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT increased its stake in Champion International Paper by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 3,624,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $205,942,000 after purchasing an additional 263,372 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Champion International Paper by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,563,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $148,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,189 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Champion International Paper by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,442,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $138,803,000 after purchasing an additional 251,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Champion International Paper by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,254,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS assumed coverage on shares of Champion International Paper in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo cut their price objective on shares of Champion International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Champion International Paper in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Champion International Paper has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.46.

NYSE:IP opened at $52.51 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Champion International Paper has a twelve month low of $49.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $22,063.41, a PE ratio of 15.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.51.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. Champion International Paper had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 29.05%. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Champion International Paper’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. Champion International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

Champion International Paper Company Profile

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

