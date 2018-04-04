Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Champion International Paper (IP) Stock Price

Press coverage about Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) has been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Champion International Paper earned a news impact score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.7412404673771 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted Accern’s scoring:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Champion International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS started coverage on Champion International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo dropped their price target on Champion International Paper from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Champion International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Champion International Paper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.46.

Champion International Paper stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.93. 1,284,202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,862,294. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $21,113.65, a P/E ratio of 15.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.51. Champion International Paper has a 12-month low of $49.60 and a 12-month high of $66.94.

Champion International Paper (NYSE:IP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Champion International Paper had a return on equity of 29.05% and a net margin of 9.36%. Champion International Paper’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Champion International Paper will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Champion International Paper’s payout ratio is presently 54.44%.

About Champion International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

