Internet of People Market Cap Achieves $5.04 Million (CRYPTO:IOP)

Internet of People (CURRENCY:IOP) traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. Over the last week, Internet of People has traded down 11.8% against the US dollar. Internet of People has a total market cap of $5.04 million and approximately $263,686.00 worth of Internet of People was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet of People coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.43 or 0.00021044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Fatbtc, Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Internet of People alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00032226 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.29 or 0.00696077 BTC.

BitBean (BITB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010343 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Sprouts (SPRTS) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Breakout (BRK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002018 BTC.

BitTokens (BXT) traded up 39.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00030125 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0887 or 0.00001306 BTC.

About Internet of People

IOP is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 2nd, 2016. Internet of People’s total supply is 3,931,947 coins and its circulating supply is 3,525,843 coins. Internet of People’s official Twitter account is @IoP_community. The Reddit community for Internet of People is /r/IoP_Community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Internet of People is iop.global.

Buying and Selling Internet of People

Internet of People can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Fatbtc and Upbit. It is not presently possible to purchase Internet of People directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Internet of People must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet of People using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Internet of People Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Internet of People and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.