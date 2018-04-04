Media headlines about Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) have been trending positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interpace Diagnostics Gr earned a daily sentiment score of 0.35 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the business services provider an impact score of 44.4965253586967 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Interpace Diagnostics Gr alerts:

IDXG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Interpace Diagnostics Gr and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 16th. Laidlaw started coverage on Interpace Diagnostics Gr in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised Interpace Diagnostics Gr from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

Shares of IDXG traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.88. The stock had a trading volume of 170,398 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,672. Interpace Diagnostics Gr has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.11, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.74.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Interpace Diagnostics Gr (NASDAQ:IDXG) Receives Daily News Sentiment Rating of 0.35” was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/interpace-diagnostics-gr-idxg-receives-media-impact-score-of-0-35-updated-updated.html.

Interpace Diagnostics Gr Company Profile

Interpace Diagnostics Group, Inc develops and commercializes molecular diagnostic tests to detect genetic and other molecular alterations associated with gastrointestinal and endocrine cancers. The company offers PancraGEN, a pancreatic cyst and pancreaticobiliary solid lesion molecular test that can aid in pancreatic cyst diagnosis and pancreatic cancer risk assessment utilizing its proprietary PathFinder platform; ThyGenX, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy; and ThyraMIR, which assesses thyroid nodules for risk of malignancy utilizing a proprietary gene expression assay.

Receive News & Ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interpace Diagnostics Gr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.