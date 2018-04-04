Media headlines about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) have been trending somewhat positive on Wednesday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a daily sentiment score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.288925413416 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Intersections stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,050. Intersections has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.43.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Intersections (INTX) Receives Daily News Impact Rating of 0.19” was reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/intersections-intx-receives-daily-news-impact-rating-of-0-19.html.

Intersections Company Profile

Intersections Inc uses data to enable consumers reduce risk through subscription services. The Company’s operating segments include Personal Information Services, Insurance and Other Consumer Services, and Bail Bonds Industry Solutions. The Company’s Personal Information Services business segment focuses on helping consumers understand, monitor, manage and protect against the risks associated with third parties misusing their personal information and violating their privacy.

Receive News & Ratings for Intersections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intersections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.