Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) 24 Hour Volume Tops $2,414.00

Interstellar Holdings (CURRENCY:HOLD) traded down 11.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 4th. Interstellar Holdings has a market capitalization of $1.17 million and approximately $2,414.00 worth of Interstellar Holdings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Interstellar Holdings has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Interstellar Holdings coin can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000072 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Cryptopia.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Interstellar Holdings alerts:

Mintcoin (MINT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Renos (RNS) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000365 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE2) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000191 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Digital Rupees (DRS) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitok (BITOK) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Interstellar Holdings

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 31st, 2017. Interstellar Holdings’ total supply is 276,776,149 coins and its circulating supply is 237,245,036 coins. Interstellar Holdings’ official Twitter account is @InterstellarHLD and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Interstellar Holdings is www.interstellarcoin.com.

Interstellar Holdings Coin Trading

Interstellar Holdings can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Mercatox. It is not currently possible to purchase Interstellar Holdings directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Interstellar Holdings must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interstellar Holdings using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Interstellar Holdings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Interstellar Holdings and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.