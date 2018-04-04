Interzone (CRYPTO:ITZ) Price Reaches $0.0314 on Major Exchanges

Interzone (CURRENCY:ITZ) traded down 10.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Interzone has a market cap of $83,323.00 and $636.00 worth of Interzone was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Interzone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0314 or 0.00000463 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Interzone has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Interzone alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6,859.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $380.37 or 0.05605310 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $640.77 or 0.09442750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.04 or 0.01739520 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.13 or 0.02507170 BTC.

RaiBlocks (XRB) traded 32.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.58 or 0.00186028 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.67 or 0.00201513 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0592 or 0.00000872 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.41 or 0.00624918 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.17 or 0.00076173 BTC.

Interzone Coin Profile

Interzone (ITZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2017. Interzone’s total supply is 3,112,019 coins and its circulating supply is 2,652,019 coins. The official website for Interzone is interzone.space. The Reddit community for Interzone is /r/ProjectInterzone and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Interzone

Interzone can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase Interzone directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Interzone must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Interzone using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Ratings for Interzone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interzone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.