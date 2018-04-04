Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, “Intesa Sanpaolo is a new banking group resulting from the merger between Banca Intesa and Sanpaolo IMI. It has leadership in the Italian market and a strong international presence focussed on Central-Eastern Europe and the Mediterranean basin. Intesa Sanpaolo intends to become a benchmark for the creation of value in the European banking sector. The new Group brings together two major Italian banks with shared values and improves their opportunities for growth as well as enabling enhanced service for retail customers, significant support for development of business customers and an important contribution to growth in all the countries where it operates. “

Get Intesa Sanpaolo alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Intesa Sanpaolo from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase raised Intesa Sanpaolo from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.00.

ISNPY opened at $21.93 on Friday. Intesa Sanpaolo has a 52-week low of $15.34 and a 52-week high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $56,936.64, a PE ratio of 26.74 and a beta of 1.34.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research” was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/intesa-sanpaolo-isnpy-downgraded-by-zacks-investment-research-updated.html.

About Intesa Sanpaolo

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. is a banking company. The Company’s segments include Banca dei Territori, Corporate and Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking and Insurance. The Banca dei Territori division includes the Company’s traditional lending and deposit collecting activities.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intesa Sanpaolo (ISNPY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intesa Sanpaolo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.