Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN Has $153.48 Million Holdings in Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 198.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,568 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 279,752 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for about 3.0% of Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned approximately 0.37% of Intuitive Surgical worth $153,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Spectrum Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. Spectrum Management Group Inc. now owns 300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $403.47 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $251.13 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The firm has a market cap of $46,675.42, a PE ratio of 56.12, a PEG ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 19.93%. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Vetr raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $455.31 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 26th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $465.00 target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $488.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. Piper Jaffray reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $413.84.

In related news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 28,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.50, for a total value of $11,823,612.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,103,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.19, for a total transaction of $3,106,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,449.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock valued at $43,410,836 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

