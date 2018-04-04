Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research currently has $488.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Over the last three months, Intuitive Surgical outperformed the broader industry. The company registered solid growth in the Mature and Growth procedures, especially in general and thoracic surgery. The company's procedure performance in Asia showed continued strength with solid growth in China, Japan and Korea. A positive outlook for the coming quarters also raises our confidence. Further, incremental spending on product development and higher investments in international markets are likely to drive long-term growth. However, a surge in operating expenses and the reinstatement of the medical device tax are likely to dampen the company’s bottom line in the days to come. Further, the da Vinci Surgical System has a long sale and purchase order cycle. Added to this, cutthroat competition in the niche space is a concern.”

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ISRG. BidaskClub downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an in-line rating and a $380.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Vetr upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $434.75 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $413.84.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $403.47 on Tuesday. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $251.13 and a 52-week high of $452.00. The company has a market cap of $46,675.42, a P/E ratio of 56.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.57.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $892.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.54 million. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 21.09%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Lonnie M. Smith sold 18,000 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.68, for a total value of $7,716,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 511,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $219,231,238.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Salvatore Brogna sold 7,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.37, for a total value of $3,343,149.58. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 6,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,217.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 102,770 shares of company stock worth $43,410,836 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth $300,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was first reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of US and international trademark and copyright legislation. The correct version of this story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/intuitive-surgical-isrg-raised-to-buy-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. The company's da Vinci surgical System translates a surgeon's natural hand movements, which are performed on instrument controls at a console into corresponding micro-movements of instruments positioned inside the patient through small incisions or ports.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.