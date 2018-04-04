Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (IQI)

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0574 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 2.3% annually over the last three years.

NYSE IQI traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $11.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,063. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $13.04.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (the Trust) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with current income, which is exempt from federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in municipal securities that are rated investment grade at the time of investment.

