Belpointe Asset Management LLC Purchases 6,550 Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) by 62.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,980 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VCV. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel purchased a new stake in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst in the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Syntal Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst during the 4th quarter worth $290,000. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst stock opened at $11.87 on Wednesday. Invesco Van Kmpn Calf Vl Mncpl Incm Trst has a one year low of $11.53 and a one year high of $13.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%.

