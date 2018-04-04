Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (NYSE:VGM) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0601 per share by the investment management company on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl alerts:

VGM stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $12.23. 24,392 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 156,472. Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $13.80.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl (VGM) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.06” was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/invesco-van-kmpn-trst-fr-invst-grd-mncpl-vgm-plans-monthly-dividend-of-0-06.html.

About Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl

Invesco Van Kampen Trust For Investment Grade Municipals (the Trust), formerly Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals, is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kmpn Trst Fr Invst Grd Mncpl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.