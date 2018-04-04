InvestFeed (IFT) Price Reaches $0.0375 on Top Exchanges

InvestFeed (CURRENCY:IFT) traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 28th. One InvestFeed token can now be bought for $0.0375 or 0.00000558 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange, EtherDelta and Cryptopia. InvestFeed has a total market cap of $7.17 million and $5,457.00 worth of InvestFeed was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, InvestFeed has traded down 15.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007386 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00003026 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00696667 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00014474 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014977 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00182758 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00035914 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00035410 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

InvestFeed Profile

InvestFeed’s launch date was July 14th, 2017. InvestFeed’s total supply is 191,381,257 tokens. InvestFeed’s official Twitter account is @investfeed and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for InvestFeed is www.investfeed.com. The Reddit community for InvestFeed is /r/investFeedOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

InvestFeed Token Trading

InvestFeed can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, Mercatox, Gatecoin and EtherDelta. It is not possible to buy InvestFeed directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire InvestFeed must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy InvestFeed using one of the exchanges listed above.

