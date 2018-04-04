Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO)

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: INO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/21/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $14.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/15/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $8.00 price target on by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/14/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/7/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/1/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

2/15/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $12.00 to $8.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/13/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was given a new $13.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/3/2018 – Inovio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.71. 748,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,378,558. The company has a market capitalization of $427.61, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 2.55. Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc has a fifty-two week low of $3.76 and a fifty-two week high of $9.86.

Get Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc alerts:

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.13 million. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 208.92% and a negative return on equity of 66.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.35) earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 833,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 79,001 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 247.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after buying an additional 320,376 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 382,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,503,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 95.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 142,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Inovio) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which is involved in developing deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) immunotherapies and vaccines focused on treating and preventing cancers and infectious diseases. The Company’s DNA-based immunotherapies, in combination with its electroporation delivery devices, generates immune responses, in particular T cells, in the body to fight target diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inovio Pharmaceuticals Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.