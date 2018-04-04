Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for II-VI (IIVI)

II-VI (NASDAQ: IIVI) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2018 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating. According to Zacks, "II-VI Incorporated designs, manufactures and markets optical and opto-electronic components, devices and materials for infrared, near-infrared, visible light, x-ray and gamma ray instrumentation. The Company's infrared optics business manufactures optical and opto-electronic components sold under the II-VI brand name and used primarily in CO2 lasers. The Company's near-infrared optics business manufactures near-infrared & visible light products for industrial, scientific, military & medical instruments and laser gain materials and products for solid-state YAG and YLF lasers at the Company's VLOC subsidiary. The Company's military infrared optics business manufactures infrared products for military applications under the Exotic Electro-Optics brand name. "

3/27/2018 – II-VI had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Benchmark Co.. They now have a $52.00 price target on the stock.

3/20/2018 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at B. Riley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $40.50.

3/19/2018 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock.

3/16/2018 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/15/2018 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at DA Davidson. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

3/14/2018 – II-VI was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

3/9/2018 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock.

2/13/2018 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Piper Jaffray. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

2/10/2018 – II-VI was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/2/2018 – II-VI had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Northland Securities. They now have a $45.00 price target on the stock.

2/2/2018 – II-VI had its price target lowered by analysts at Craig Hallum to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/29/2018 – II-VI is now covered by analysts at Loop Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock.

II-VI stock opened at $42.65 on Wednesday. II-VI, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.25 and a 12 month high of $53.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 4.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $2,686.92, a PE ratio of 32.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.12.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. II-VI had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $281.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that II-VI, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.34, for a total value of $378,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 260,335 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,324,258.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in II-VI by 219.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 92,246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 63,398 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in II-VI by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,341,583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $62,987,000 after purchasing an additional 91,739 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 57,710 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in II-VI by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,333 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of II-VI by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 150,550 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,068,000 after acquiring an additional 16,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops and manufactures engineered materials, optoelectronic components and products. The Company has three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment designs, manufactures and markets optical and electro-optical components and materials sold under the II-VI Infrared brand name and used in carbon dioxide (CO2) lasers, fiber-delivered beam delivery systems and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers sold under the II-VI HIGHYAG and II-VI Laser Enterprise brand names.

