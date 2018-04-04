Investors Buy Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) on weakness during trading hours on Monday. $359.75 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $189.30 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $170.45 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Johnson & Johnson had the 10th highest net in-flow for the day. Johnson & Johnson traded down ($3.59) for the day and closed at $124.56

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JNJ. Zacks Investment Research lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. TheStreet lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “a” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Vetr lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.55 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group set a $161.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.43.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $334,182.28, a PE ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.74.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Paulus Stoffels sold 155,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $20,172,712.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 357,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,477,673.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 200,450,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,517,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,073,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,028,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,612 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 36,594,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,593,000 after purchasing an additional 130,437 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,521,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,256,109,000 after purchasing an additional 939,488 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,237,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,745 shares during the period. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. Its Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, RoC, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

