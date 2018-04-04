Investors Buy Rockwell Collins (COL) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $40.58 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $24.03 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.55 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Rockwell Collins had the 26th highest net in-flow for the day. Rockwell Collins traded down ($0.37) for the day and closed at $135.01

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on COL shares. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Collins in a report on Friday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Rockwell Collins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $151.00 price objective on shares of Rockwell Collins and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.95.

The stock has a market capitalization of $22,035.57, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Rockwell Collins had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 19.58%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Rockwell Collins will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 12th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 9th. Rockwell Collins’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,054 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 15,364 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Mutual Customised Solutions Proprietary Ltd. now owns 10,466 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Rockwell Collins by 111.5% during the 4th quarter. Her Majesty the Queen in Right of the Province of Alberta as represented by Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 132,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $18,010,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Collins during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 67.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Rockwell Collins Company Profile

Rockwell Collins, Inc designs, produces, and supports communications and aviation systems worldwide. The company's Interior Systems segment offers commercial aircraft seats; galley structures, food and beverage preparation equipment, and water and waste systems; oxygen and passenger service equipment; cabin lighting systems; and business jet and general aviation interior products.

