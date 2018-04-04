Investors Buy Shares of Las Vegas Sands (LVS) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $75.27 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $61.77 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $13.50 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Las Vegas Sands had the 32nd highest net in-flow for the day. Las Vegas Sands traded down ($0.91) for the day and closed at $70.04

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LVS. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 27th. Telsey Advisory Group began coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research report on Tuesday, March 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.29.

The firm has a market capitalization of $55,679.27, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The casino operator reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 33.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. equities research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.28%. This is an increase from Las Vegas Sands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 21st. Las Vegas Sands’s payout ratio is presently 98.68%.

In related news, COO Robert G. Goldstein sold 39,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $2,975,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,155 shares in the company, valued at $2,975,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,452,780 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,143,302,000 after purchasing an additional 173,274 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 25.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,051,823 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $259,973,000 after purchasing an additional 810,373 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,757,739 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $261,125,000 after purchasing an additional 447,361 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 3,475,624 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $241,521,000 after purchasing an additional 38,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,670,729 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $185,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,497,974 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.63% of the company’s stock.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and iconic Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

