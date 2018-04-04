Investors Buy Shares of Norfolk Southern (NSC) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $101.54 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $78.08 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $23.46 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Norfolk Southern had the 19th highest net in-flow for the day. Norfolk Southern traded down ($1.39) for the day and closed at $131.98

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NSC shares. Scotiabank raised Norfolk Southern from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase reduced their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $154.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.60.

The firm has a market cap of $37,723.35, a PE ratio of 19.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.13. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 51.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 8.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.57%.

In other news, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.90, for a total value of $142,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 467 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.17, for a total value of $70,129.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $750,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,166 shares of company stock worth $1,958,040 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 165.1% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 835 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $137,000. Welch Investments LLC purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $163,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.48% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

