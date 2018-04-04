Investors Buy Shares of SL Green Realty (SLG) on Weakness

Traders bought shares of SL Green Realty Corp (NYSE:SLG) on weakness during trading hours on Wednesday. $44.12 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $16.12 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $28.00 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SL Green Realty had the 13th highest net in-flow for the day. SL Green Realty traded down ($0.48) for the day and closed at $96.32

SLG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks set a $110.00 target price on SL Green Realty and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine downgraded SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded SL Green Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of SL Green Realty in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. SL Green Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.69.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8,614.50, a PE ratio of 14.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.06.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60. The business had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.48 million. SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 1.38% and a net margin of 6.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that SL Green Realty Corp will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.8125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.39%.

In other news, CEO Marc Holliday acquired 7,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.20 per share, for a total transaction of $198,576.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 88,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,240,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $318,682.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,941.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLG. Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter worth $48,446,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,668.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 492,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,661,000 after acquiring an additional 464,219 shares during the last quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 1,101.6% in the fourth quarter. Security Capital Research & Management Inc. now owns 213,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,569,000 after acquiring an additional 195,919 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 402,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,607,000 after acquiring an additional 167,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of SL Green Realty by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 391,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,522,000 after acquiring an additional 129,017 shares during the last quarter.

SL Green Realty Corp. is a self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), with in-house capabilities in property management, acquisitions and dispositions, financing, development and redevelopment, construction and leasing. The Company operates through two segments: real estate, and debt and preferred equity investments.

