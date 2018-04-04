Investors Buy Shares of SS&C Technologies (SSNC) on Weakness

Investors bought shares of SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) on weakness during trading on Wednesday. $187.38 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $142.41 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $44.97 million into the stock. Of all stocks tracked, SS&C Technologies had the 7th highest net in-flow for the day. SS&C Technologies traded down ($0.02) for the day and closed at $48.98

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SSNC shares. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Jefferies Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, UBS restated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.70.

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $10,711.77, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.14.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $439.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.44 million. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 19.63% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that SS&C Technologies will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 1st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.73, for a total value of $994,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 376,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,258,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 81.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,566 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 59,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 34,346 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 1,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services providers. Its products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

