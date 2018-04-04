Investors Purchase High Volume of Republic Services Put Options (RSG)

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 2,013 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,298% compared to the typical volume of 144 put options.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $67.13 on Wednesday. Republic Services has a one year low of $60.26 and a one year high of $69.40. The stock has a market cap of $21,807.10, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Republic Services will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.345 per share. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 56.79%.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.57, for a total value of $135,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,448.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Ark Jon Vander sold 9,236 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total value of $632,204.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $822,152.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,364 shares of company stock valued at $2,186,101. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemical Bank purchased a new stake in Republic Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its holdings in Republic Services by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 22,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Republic Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 302,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,430,000 after purchasing an additional 17,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Republic Services by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 178,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Republic Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $67.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. UBS assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Republic Services from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.29.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

