Investors Purchase High Volume of Sinclair Broadcast Group Put Options (SBGI)

Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,923 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 866% compared to the average volume of 199 put options.

Shares of SBGI opened at $30.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3,052.47, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. Sinclair Broadcast Group has a 1-year low of $26.70 and a 1-year high of $41.20.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $734.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.41 million. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 21.07% and a return on equity of 22.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 9th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.71%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBGI. OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 32.6% in the 4th quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 2,874,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,817,000 after purchasing an additional 706,386 shares in the last quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 34.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goodnow Investment Group LLC now owns 1,197,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,378,000 after purchasing an additional 308,450 shares in the last quarter. AXA purchased a new stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 3rd quarter worth $8,399,000. Billings Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 475.6% in the 4th quarter. Billings Capital Management LLC now owns 289,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,957,000 after purchasing an additional 239,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 182.8% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 332,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,594,000 after purchasing an additional 215,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SBGI. Stephens set a $47.00 price objective on Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.64.

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc is a television broadcasting company. The Company focuses on providing content on its local television stations and digital platforms. The Company’s segments are broadcast, other and corporate. The Broadcast segment consists of its broadcast television stations. The content distributed through its broadcast platform consists of programming provided by third-party networks and syndicators, local news, it owns networks, and other original programming produced by it.

