Investors Sell Gilead Sciences (GILD) on Strength (GILD)

Investors sold shares of Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) on strength during trading hours on Wednesday. $66.65 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $145.19 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $78.54 million out of the stock. Of all companies tracked, Gilead Sciences had the 19th highest net out-flow for the day. Gilead Sciences traded up $1.65 for the day and closed at $75.40

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $90.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Leerink Swann reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (down from $83.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.61.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $95,363.59, a PE ratio of 8.81, a PEG ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.74.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 50.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.70 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences will post 6.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 16th were given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 15th. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.64%.

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Robin L. Washington sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.31, for a total value of $401,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,282.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James R. Meyers sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.24, for a total transaction of $8,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,241,851.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 376,934 shares of company stock valued at $30,190,101 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 201,922 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 249,991 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,909,000 after buying an additional 15,072 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA acquired a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 742,048 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,160,000 after buying an additional 23,719 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark and copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/investors-sell-gilead-sciences-gild-on-strength-gild.html.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, Truvada, Viread, Emtriva, and Tybost for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, Sovaldi, Viread, and Hepsera products for treating liver diseases.

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.