ION (ION) 24-Hour Volume Hits $363,050.00

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 28th. ION has a market capitalization of $42.15 million and $363,050.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.05 or 0.00030338 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ION has traded down 9.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00121501 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00017819 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00012776 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00005379 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00001212 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded up 82.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000237 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded down 16% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded down 54.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ION Coin Profile

ION (CRYPTO:ION) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,426,637 coins and its circulating supply is 20,526,637 coins. The official message board for ION is ion.community. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

ION Coin Trading

ION can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not presently possible to purchase ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ION must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.