ION (CRYPTO:ION) Price Reaches $2.10

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 20th. ION has a total market cap of $43.12 million and approximately $373,472.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ION has traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar. One ION coin can currently be bought for about $2.10 or 0.00030347 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00121241 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004237 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017866 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00012507 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005120 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Ammo Rewards (AMMO) traded 82.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000033 BTC.

DigiCube (CUBE) traded 88.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

PostCoin (POST) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000247 BTC.

BigUp (BIGUP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 26,417,951 coins and its circulating supply is 20,517,951 coins. ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here. ION’s official message board is ion.community. The official website for ION is ionomy.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. “

Buying and Selling ION

ION can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex. It is not possible to purchase ION directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ION using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ION and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.