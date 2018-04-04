IoT Chain (ITC) Price Down 12.4% This Week

IoT Chain (CURRENCY:ITC) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 4th. One IoT Chain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.78 or 0.00011514 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Bibox and OKEx. IoT Chain has a total market cap of $37.92 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of IoT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IoT Chain has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007413 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003070 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00698597 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014580 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014757 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00180713 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00035655 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00036522 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

IoT Chain Profile

IoT Chain’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,602,869 tokens. IoT Chain’s official Twitter account is @IoT_Chain. The Reddit community for IoT Chain is /r/itcofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for IoT Chain is iotchain.io.

IoT Chain Token Trading

IoT Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bibox, OKEx and Huobi. It is not currently possible to buy IoT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IoT Chain must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IoT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

