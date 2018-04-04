IOTA (MIOTA) Market Capitalization Tops $2.77 Billion

IOTA (CURRENCY:MIOTA) traded down 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 4th. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $2.77 billion and $23.88 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IOTA has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. One IOTA coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00014436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinone, Binance, Exrates and OKEx.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007284 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003024 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.72 or 0.00692223 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014500 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00177955 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00035624 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00032744 BTC.

Populous (PPT) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.61 or 0.00168362 BTC.

IOTA Profile

IOTA’s total supply is 2,779,530,283 coins. IOTA’s official website is iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is /r/Iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iotatoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

IOTA Coin Trading

IOTA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinone, Gate.io, CoinFalcon, Exrates, Bitfinex and OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy IOTA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOTA using one of the exchanges listed above.

