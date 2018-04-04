iPass (IPAS) Receives Daily News Sentiment Score of 0.16

News headlines about iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. iPass earned a media sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the technology company an impact score of 46.663473860682 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of IPAS traded up $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.37. 50,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 475,895. The stock has a market cap of $25.32, a PE ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.02. iPass has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.51.

iPass (NASDAQ:IPAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $13.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.90 million. iPass had a negative net margin of 37.78% and a negative return on equity of 282.05%. equities analysts forecast that iPass will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

IPAS has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iPass from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of iPass in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Maxim Group set a $2.00 price target on shares of iPass and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.10.

About iPass

iPass Inc (iPass), is a provider of global mobile connectivity, offering wireless fidelity (Wi-Fi) on mobile devices. The Company, through its Mobile Connectivity Services segment, offers a cloud-based solution allowing its customers and their users’ access to its global Wi-Fi network to stay connected to the people and information.

