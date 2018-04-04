Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) Stock Price

Media headlines about iPic Entertainment (NASDAQ:IPIC) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. iPic Entertainment earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the company an impact score of 45.3202380480644 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPIC traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.71. 1,088 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,154. iPic Entertainment has a 52-week low of $10.50 and a 52-week high of $17.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IPIC. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on iPic Entertainment in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital started coverage on iPic Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

About iPic Entertainment

iPic Entertainment Inc is owns and operates entertainment facilities. The Company is focused on providing casual restaurant, a farm to glass service bar, and theater auditoriums. The Company provides venues for private events, family and business functions and other corporate sponsored events. The Company has three different formats of iPic locations, such as Generation I locations, Generation Ii locations, and Generation III locations.

