IQE (IQE) Trading Down 0%

Shares of IQE (LON:IQE) were down 0% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 112.50 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 113.70 ($1.60). Approximately 10,392,670 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 8,840,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 113.70 ($1.60).

A number of analysts recently commented on IQE shares. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 188 ($2.64) price objective on shares of IQE in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on IQE in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.97) price target for the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.74) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 185 ($2.60) price target on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 181.57 ($2.55).

About IQE

IQE plc is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is engaged in the research, development and provision of engineering consultancy services to the compound semiconductor industry. The Company’s segments include wireless, photonics, Infra Red and CMOS++. The Company is the manufacturer and supplier of Compound Semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using a process called epitaxy.

