Iradimed Corp (IRMD) CEO Buys $13,850.00 in Stock

Iradimed Corp (NASDAQ:IRMD) CEO Roger E. Susi purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.85 per share, for a total transaction of $13,850.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $290,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

IRMD stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 3,012 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,736. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.06, a P/E ratio of 181.88 and a beta of 1.42. Iradimed Corp has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $15.85.

Get Iradimed alerts:

Iradimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 million. Iradimed had a return on equity of 3.03% and a net margin of 2.17%. Iradimed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iradimed Corp will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Iradimed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Iradimed currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.33.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRMD. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Iradimed by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 456,810 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after acquiring an additional 113,190 shares during the last quarter. Eversept Partners LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth about $774,000. Boston Partners acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth about $671,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Iradimed by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 47,770 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $724,000 after buying an additional 31,870 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Iradimed during the 4th quarter worth about $457,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.34% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Iradimed Corp (IRMD) CEO Buys $13,850.00 in Stock” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international trademark and copyright laws. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/iradimed-corp-irmd-ceo-acquires-13850-00-in-stock-updated-updated.html.

Iradimed Company Profile

IRADIMED CORPORATION (IRADIMED) develops, manufactures, markets and distributes Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible products, and provides non-magnetic intravenous (IV) infusion pump systems. The Company operates through development, manufacture and sale of MRI compatible products and IV infusion pump systems for use by hospitals and acute care facilities during MRI procedures segment.

Receive News & Ratings for Iradimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iradimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.