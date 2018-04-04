BidaskClub Upgrades Iridium Communications (IRDM) to “Buy”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, March 27th.

IRDM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Iridium Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Iridium Communications from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Sunday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.00.

NASDAQ IRDM opened at $11.20 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1,212.16, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.24). Iridium Communications had a net margin of 52.19% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.71 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $453,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $129,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $432,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,901,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.96% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite to businesses, the U.S. and foreign governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of things (IoT) services.

