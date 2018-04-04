iRobot Co. (IRBT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sidoti downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of iRobot in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Finally, UBS upgraded shares of iRobot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.76. 729,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,373. iRobot has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $109.78. The company has a market cap of $1,777.32, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.29. iRobot had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The firm had revenue of $327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.02 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 27th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the industrial products company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Elkfork Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Institutional investors own 89.36% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation is a consumer robot company, which is engaged in designing and building robots. The Company’s portfolio of solutions features various technologies for the connected home and various concepts in mapping, navigation, mobility and artificial intelligence. The Company sells various products that are designed for use at home.

