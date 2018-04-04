ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:SHY) Position Cut by High Falls Advisors Inc

High Falls Advisors Inc decreased its stake in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF (BMV:SHY) by 76.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 103,235 shares during the quarter. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF comprises 1.0% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF were worth $2,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Hefty Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hefty Wealth Partners now owns 50,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,234,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Oak Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,693,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 456.4% during the 4th quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 5,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,417 shares during the period.

SHY opened at $83.45 on Wednesday. ISHARES 1-3 YEAR TREASURY BOND ETF has a 52-week low of $1,477.38 and a 52-week high of $1,667.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.094 per share. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd.

