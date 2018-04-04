iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. (BATS:IYT) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 1.29% of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. worth $11,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Jefferies Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. stock opened at $186.93 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. has a 1 year low of $157.65 and a 1 year high of $206.73.

iShares Dow Jones Transport. Avg. Profile

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

