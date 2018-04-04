iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx (IHE) Position Boosted by BB&T Securities LLC

BB&T Securities LLC increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. BB&T Securities LLC owned 0.34% of iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IHE. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx during the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter worth about $271,000. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx in the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000.

Get iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx alerts:

NYSEARCA IHE opened at $145.06 on Wednesday. iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx has a 52 week low of $141.76 and a 52 week high of $166.06.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ishares-dow-jones-us-pharm-indx-ihe-position-boosted-by-bbt-securities-llc-updated.html.

About iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Dow Jones US Pharm Indx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.