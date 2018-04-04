iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CLYH) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.091 per share on Monday, April 9th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 3rd. This is an increase from iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Shares of NYSEARCA:CLYH traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.05. 900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,125. iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $24.79 and a 1 year high of $27.42.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF (CLYH) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share” was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another site, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/04/ishares-interest-rate-hedged-10-year-credit-bond-etf-clyh-announces-dividend-increase-0-09-per-share.html.

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Interest Rate Hedged 10 Year Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.