Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,576 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.2% of Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $7,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nottingham Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 65,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,245,000 after buying an additional 792 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after buying an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 131.9% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial For Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans now owns 8,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $64.78 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $53.75 and a 1 year high of $69.19.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

