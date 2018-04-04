iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (IJS) Shares Bought by Blue Edge Capital LLC

Blue Edge Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 8.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,619 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx were worth $2,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Atlas Brown Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth $212,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx during the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx stock opened at $149.73 on Wednesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx has a one year low of $132.50 and a one year high of $160.55.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Idx Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

