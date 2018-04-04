IslaCoin Price Down 9.3% Over Last Week (CRYPTO:ISL)

IslaCoin (CURRENCY:ISL) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. One IslaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0952 or 0.00001385 BTC on major exchanges. IslaCoin has a total market cap of $144,117.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of IslaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IslaCoin has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tao (XTO) traded 42.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008070 BTC.

Syndicate (SYNX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004718 BTC.

Monkey Project (MONK) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046440 BTC.

TrustPlus (TRUST) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000984 BTC.

Regalcoin (REC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002295 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0880 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Capricoin (CPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00011037 BTC.

Centurion (CNT) traded down 29.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Piggycoin (PIGGY) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SuperCoin (SUPER) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000131 BTC.

IslaCoin Profile

IslaCoin (ISL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 3rd, 2014. IslaCoin’s total supply is 1,513,704 coins. IslaCoin’s official Twitter account is @islacoin. The official website for IslaCoin is www.islacoin.net.

Buying and Selling IslaCoin

IslaCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is not presently possible to buy IslaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IslaCoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IslaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

