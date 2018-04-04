ITV’s (LON:ITV) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ITV (LON:ITV) in a report issued on Wednesday, March 28th.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ITV. Kepler Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 175 ($2.46) to GBX 165 ($2.32) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 265 ($3.72) target price on shares of ITV in a report on Monday, March 19th. Numis Securities restated an add rating and issued a GBX 190 ($2.67) price objective on shares of ITV in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of ITV in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of ITV from GBX 200 ($2.81) to GBX 185 ($2.60) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 192.27 ($2.70).

LON ITV opened at GBX 141.20 ($1.98) on Wednesday. ITV has a 12-month low of GBX 142.80 ($2.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 221.76 ($3.11).

ITV (LON:ITV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The broadcaster reported GBX 16 ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 15.70 ($0.22) by GBX 0.30 ($0.00). The company had revenue of GBX 313.20 billion for the quarter. ITV had a net margin of 12.37% and a return on equity of 73.04%.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be given a GBX 5.28 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from ITV’s previous dividend of $2.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th.

In related news, insider Carolyn McCall bought 96,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 154 ($2.16) per share, with a total value of £148,737.82 ($208,784.14).

About ITV

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast & Online, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast & Online segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

