Ixcoin (IXC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $894.00

Ixcoin (CURRENCY:IXC) traded up 8.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 20th. During the last seven days, Ixcoin has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. Ixcoin has a market cap of $2.49 million and $894.00 worth of Ixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ixcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00001733 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Grantcoin (GRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Machinecoin (MAC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000327 BTC.

Freicoin (FRC) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000101 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded down 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

LeaCoin (LEA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SixEleven (611) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003501 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000902 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000096 BTC.

About Ixcoin

Ixcoin (IXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 7th, 2011. Ixcoin’s total supply is 20,999,088 coins. Ixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Ixcoin. Ixcoin’s official website is www.ixcoin.net.

Buying and Selling Ixcoin

Ixcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is not presently possible to purchase Ixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ixcoin must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

