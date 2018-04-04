Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) Stock Price

Media headlines about IXYS (NASDAQ:IXYS) have been trending positive on Wednesday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. IXYS earned a media sentiment score of 0.32 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the semiconductor producer an impact score of 45.0152031968497 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

IXYS stock opened at $23.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.98, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. IXYS has a 52 week low of $11.52 and a 52 week high of $24.96.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of IXYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.

IXYS Company Profile

IXYS Corporation (IXYS) is a multi-market integrated semiconductor company. The Company is engaged in the development, manufacture and marketing of power semiconductors, mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), application specific integrated circuits (ASICs), microcontrollers, systems and radio frequency (RF) power semiconductors.

