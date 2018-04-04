Argus Begins Coverage on J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Argus assumed coverage on shares of J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) in a research note released on Tuesday, March 20th, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JBHT. Zacks Investment Research lowered J. B. Hunt from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a neutral rating on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Stephens reiterated a buy rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub lowered J. B. Hunt from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of J. B. Hunt in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. J. B. Hunt currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $121.55.

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $117.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12,857.74, a PE ratio of 31.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93. J. B. Hunt has a one year low of $83.35 and a one year high of $126.49.

J. B. Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $2.45. J. B. Hunt had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 9.55%. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. J. B. Hunt’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts expect that J. B. Hunt will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Johnnie B. Hunt, Jr. sold 2,328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $281,688.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,554,337. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Earl Wayne Garrison sold 21,344 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.79, for a total value of $2,684,861.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in J. B. Hunt by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 345,248 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,697,000 after buying an additional 9,746 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in J. B. Hunt by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,851 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 9,475 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in J. B. Hunt during the 4th quarter worth $4,283,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in J. B. Hunt by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 154,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,174,000 after buying an additional 18,249 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia increased its position in J. B. Hunt by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 6,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

About J. B. Hunt

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc is a surface transportation, delivery, and logistics company in North America. The Company segments include Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS) and Truck (JBT). The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides transportation and delivery services to a range of customers and consumers throughout the continental United States, Canada and Mexico.

