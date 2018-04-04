Jaguar Health (JAGX) Shares Gap Down to $0.18

Jaguar Health Inc (NASDAQ:JAGX)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.18. Jaguar Health shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 2140725 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jaguar Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

The company has a market cap of $18.19, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of -0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Jaguar Health Company Profile

Jaguar Health, Inc, formerly Jaguar Animal Health, Inc, is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals on a global basis. The Company, through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, is focused on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals for the global marketplace from plants used traditionally in rainforest areas.

