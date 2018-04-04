Jamba (JMBA) Receives Media Impact Rating of 0.11

Media coverage about Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Jamba earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the restaurant operator an impact score of 46.6387655583447 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Jamba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of JMBA opened at $8.72 on Wednesday. Jamba has a 52-week low of $6.71 and a 52-week high of $10.38.

Jamba (NASDAQ:JMBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 12th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.27 million during the quarter.

About Jamba

Jamba, Inc is a restaurant retailer of specialty food and beverage offerings. The Company operates through retail segment. The Company’s offerings include whole fruit smoothies, squeezed juices and juice blends, Energy Bowls, and a range of food items including, hot oatmeal, breakfast wraps, sandwiches, Artisan Flatbreads, baked goods and snacks.

