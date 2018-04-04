Jane Street Group LLC Has $2.92 Million Holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR)

Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF (BATS:FIBR) by 150.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,490 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,780 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 5,358 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $895,000.

Shares of iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF stock opened at $97.72 on Wednesday. iShares Edge U.S. Fixed Income Balanced Risk ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.50 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19.

