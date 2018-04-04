Jane Street Group LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RVNU)

Jane Street Group LLC reduced its position in DBX ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:RVNU) by 46.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,291 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.91% of DBX ETF Trust worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNU. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of DBX ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $810,000. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL grew its stake in DBX ETF Trust by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. IFC Holdings Incorporated FL now owns 59,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in DBX ETF Trust by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 48,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in DBX ETF Trust by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 94,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,569,000 after buying an additional 17,739 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DBX ETF Trust stock opened at $26.29 on Wednesday. DBX ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $27.23.

